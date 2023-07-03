Hyderabad: It does no purpose to argue over who is a better director between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Both directors have used their distinctive aesthetic philosophies to demonstrate their extraordinary abilities in the eras in which they worked. While Lokesh has established himself as a master of action movies, Gautham is known for his romantic flicks.

Despite the fact that they might not seem to have much in common, they are connected by the bond that they share with popular actor Kamal Haasan. Both of the filmmakers have produced films that have grown to be some of Kamal's most lucrative projects throughout the years. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006), a neo-noir action crime thriller directed by Gautham, is still regarded as one of Kamal's most profound and powerful movies. Similarly, Lokesh's Vikram (2022) became Kamal's biggest career hit in recent times.

With the re-release of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on its 17th anniversary, a discussion has erupted online on whether Lokesh or Gautham is Kamal Haasan's biggest fan. While some defended Gautham, others immediately supported Lokesh. Surprisingly, both directors have weighed in on the discussion and expressed their opinions, setting off a social media frenzy.

"Looks like GVM @menongautham has won the battle for Best Fan Boy Director for me," said a Twitterati, adding, "I apologize, Lokesh @Dir_Lokesh brother." To this, Lokesh replied, "There is no need for any doubt, bro; GVM sir is."

The conversation did not end there, though, as Gautham added his opinion and acknowledged that he is no longer the most devoted supporter. “‘Was’. Until you and ‘Nayagan meendum varaan’ came. #Vikram I have to try and rise above that. Will be a good challenge @Dir_lokesh. Aana Intha sandaiyila satta kizhiyaadhu… (But in this battle, no shirts will be torn) Only Love,” read Gautham's tweet.

"Love and respect, sir! More love and strength to our #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir #AnbeSivam," Lokesh added while replying to Gautham's post. "Thrilled and exhilarated to see the response for the re-release of #VettaiyaaduVilaiyadu film now," Lokesh added.

While Lokesh is busy with Vijay starrer Leo, Gautham is working on his long-delayed spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram.

