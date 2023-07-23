DIRECTOR SHANKER USING ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR INDIAN 2 SHARES A POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad: Kollywood director Shankar is a pioneer in making movies with a lot of emphasis on the latest technology. He adds technology to his ideas and shares a new experience with the audience. At the beginning of his career, he mesmerised by showing graphics in a song in 'Jeans' movie starring Aishwarya Rai and Kollywood hero Prashanth. Later, he used more graphics in the films 'Robo' and 'Robo 2.O', which became the major attraction. For 'Indian 2' he took another step forward.

Also read: Madras HC dismisses plea against director Shankar

He said that advanced technology is being used for this movie. Famous company Lola VFX will provide VFX for this film. Shankar shared the photo taken in the respective studio on the social media platform. In it, he was seen staring at the work going on there. Now this photo went viral. Movie lovers are commenting that 'Indian 2' will be in the Hollywood range. This Los Angeles-based company has provided visuals for Hollywood hit films like 'Avengers', 'Captain Marvel', 'Black Panther', 'Avatar' and others.

Shankar directed 'Indian' in which Kamal Haasan played the lead role in 1996 and it became a blockbuster. 'Indian 2' is being made as a sequel to this film. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakulpreet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Samudrakhani and others are playing key roles in this action thriller film. The shooting of this movie, which was postponed due to various reasons, is currently going on at a fast pace. Along with this movie, Shankar is making 'Game Changer'. This movie is being made with Ram Charan as the hero and Kiara Advani is the heroine.