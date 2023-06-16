DINO MOREAS PHONE GOES DEAD AT MUMBAI AIRPORT THANKS PAPARAZZI FOR HELP

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Dino Morea, best known for his roles in films such as Kandukondain Kandukondain, Raaz, and Solo, recently found himself in a difficult spot when he was stranded at the Mumbai Airport with no battery in his phone. The actor was rescued at the last moment by the paparazzi when one of the media photographers handed Dino his phone and helped him get in touch with the actor's driver.

Dino took to his social media handle to thank the media for their assistance and said "Thank you for the phone." Known to have a typically friendly demeanour and a good relationship with the media and paparazzi, his post began doing rounds on social media, and quickly gained traction, receiving an outpour of likes, comments, and shares from his fans and followers.

Most recently, Dino Morea was seen in the Telugu spy action flick Agent, helmed by Surender Reddy. The movie also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni. Dino also appeared in Tandav and Hostages. He made his debut in Bollywood with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and has also been a part of South cinema including Kandukondain Kandukondain, Julie, and Solo. He is currently scheduled to shoot the Malayalam movie Bandra. (With agency inputs)