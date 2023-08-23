Hyderabad: Gadar 2 fever has gripped the celebrities and the latest one to join the fervor is none other than Sunny Deol's rumoured ex Dimple Kapadia. Dimple, who was rumoured to be dating Sunny Deol at one point, saw the film on Tuesday in a Mumbai theatre. Dimple watched Sunny Deol's recent superhit film Gadar 2 almost two weeks after its release.

On Tuesday, a paparazzo account posted a video of Dimple exiting the Gaiety-Galaxy in Mumbai. Dimple wore an oversized white shirt, black trousers and a bucket hat for the outing. She was wearing trainers and carried a bag. As she exited the theatre, paparazzi encircled her for photographs. Dimple, on the other hand, ignored them and dashed inside her car.

Dimple was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sunny several years back. The actor was previously married to actor Rajesh Khanna, with whom she has two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. Sunny married Pooja Deol in 1984. They have two sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol.

Recently, Dimple and Sunny attended producer Karim Morani's birthday party. They were, however, clicked individually. They have appeared in various films, including Arjun (1985), Aag Ka Gola (1989), Manzil Manzil (1984), Narsimha (1991), and Gunaah (1993).

Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny plays the lead in Anil Sharma's directorial. The actor is currently in London to attend a special screening of the film. Meanwhile, Dimple was most recently seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, it starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor in key roles. She also appeared in Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Brahmastra (2022), starring Ranbir Kapoor.

