DILJIT DOSANJH PAIRS WITH SONAM BAJWA AND SHEHNAAZ GILL FOR RANNA CH DHANNA CHECK OUT RELEASE DATE

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill, three of the biggest actors in Punjabi cinema, have teamed up for the movie Ranna Ch Dhanna. On Tuesday, the three stars took to their respective social media handles to announce the movie and also shared the poster and release date of the film. Further details about the film are yet to be revealed. The trio was previously seen together in another Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

Sharing the poster of Ranna Ch Dhanna, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki #RannaChDhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!!" Soon after she dropped the post, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Wow congratulations!" Another wrote, "Shehnaaz Gill is giving Back 2 Back Nightmares to her Haters." A few hours later on the same day, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa also dropped the poster on their Instagram handles.

Besides Ranna Ch Dhanna, Diljit Dosanjh will co-star with Parineeti Chopra in the film Chamkila. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will be released on Netflix in 2024. He will also appear in the film The Crew opposite Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Sonam Bajwa last appeared alongside Gippy Grewal in Carry On Jatta 3. She did a minor role in the Hindi film Street Dancder 3D but her scene was trimmed off.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, will next be seen in Thank You For Coming along with Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. The movie is slated for release on October 6.

