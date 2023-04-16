DILJIT DOSANJH MAKES HISTORY AT COACHELLA 2023 BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN WITH PUNJABI TUNES

Hyderabad Indian singeractor Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music and arts festival 2023 He scripted history as the first Punjabi singer to take over the Coachella stage The singer brought the house down with Punjabi tunes at the fest and had American DJ and music producer Diplo and the crowd dancing to Patiala PegSeveral videos of Dilljit s Coachella gig are going viral on social media Dressed in an allblack traditional Punjabi attire jazzed up with yellow gloves the 39yearold belted out a few of his chartbuster hits at Coachella 2023 In a video Dosanjh is even heard addressing the crowd to vibe with the music even if they don t get the lyricsThe viral videos from Diljit s Coachella performance suggest that the singer nailed the gig Patiala Peg aside Diljit also crooned Do You Know Vibe and GOAT as he took over the stage As Diljit created history at Coachella fans of the singer can t keep calm and flooded social media hailing Dosanjhwala READ Diljit Dosanjh joins Tabu Kareena Kapoor Kriti Sanon in The CrewSharing a video of Diljit s Coachella performance a fan wrote Proud Tears in my eyes😭🫶diljitdosanjh is really a BORN TO SHINE🚀🌪️ History is created❤️ DiljitDosanjh coachella COACHELLA2023 Another admirer of the singer wrote Whats better than a sardar performing at Coachella Diljit aside the festival lineup also includes Bad Bunny Blink182 Jai Paul and American indie rock supergroup Boygenius In addition the festival will also feature Pakistani singer Ali Sethi whose song from Coke Studio Pasoori has become a viral sensation Coachella is running for two weekends between April 1416 and April 2123 in Indio California