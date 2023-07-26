Hyderabad: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle and posted a string of pictures of himself captured inside a recording studio. The singer was joined by Australian singer Sia and American record producer Greg Kurstin in a few pictures. Going by Diljit's latest post, the trio seems to have teamed up for a new song.

Sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram, Diljit wrote in the caption, "Unstoppable Vibe SIA - What An Energy Happy Vibe." Diljit and Sia were seen hugging in one picture and grinning at the camera in another. Diljit wore a black and brown outfit with a blue turban-like headpiece, while Sia donned a green dress and a colourful hair accessory. Sia shared the same photos on her Instagram handle.

Diljit, who has appeared in films like Jogi, Good Newz, and Udta Punjab, is now all set for his upcoming film Punjab 95. In the film, Diljit portrays human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra. The movie's first look poster was unveiled earlier this week. Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab 95 also has Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in significant roles.

Apart from that, Diljit will be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in one of his forthcoming projects in Hindi. The movie is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. He will also appear in the Netflix movie Chamkila helmed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the highest record-selling artist in Punjab Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, singer Amarjot Kaur.