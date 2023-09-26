Hyderabad: Saeeda Iqbal Khan, the younger sister of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on September 23 in Mumbai. She had been battling a prolonged illness and ultimately breathed her last at her residence in Mehboob Studio, Bandra. Her family held a heartfelt homage to Saeeda on Monday, paying tribute to her remarkable life.

Saeeda's family sources revealed that her health had been deteriorating due to her prolonged illness, leading to her passing on Saturday morning. The sorrowful news of her demise was shared through an obituary that conveyed the family's emotions and admiration for her. The obituary described Saeeda as an enduring presence in their hearts, a cherished blessing, and a radiant light. It emphasized her extraordinary courage, grace, and her unique and profound capacity for love.

Dilip Kumar, the renowned actor, had a close-knit family that included six sisters and five brothers. Saeeda Khan was one of his sisters and was married to Iqbal Khan, the son of the legendary film producer and founder of Mehboob Studio, Mehboob Khan. Mehboob Khan is celebrated for supporting iconic films such as Mother India and Andaz. Tragically, Iqbal passed away in 2018.

Saeeda Khan's sons, Ilham and Saqib, also have connections to the Hindi film industry. Ilham is a writer, while Saqib is involved in film production. The family announced that a prayer meet to remember Saeeda would be held at Mehboob Studio on September 26, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and celebrate her life.