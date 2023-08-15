Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar took the opportunity on Independence Day to share with his fans an update on his citizenship. The former citizen of Canada took to Twitter to officially announce that he is now a citizen of India. The actor shared the news with a picture of his updated official government documents.

Sharing the documents as proof, he wrote: "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!" Akshay was previously a Canadian citizen, for which he has been widely chastised. Akshay resorted to Twitter to publish an official legal paper in which his name was listed as Akshay Hariom Bhatia.

The news took the internet by storm, and fans are showering love on Akshay's announcement. His fans complimented him and wished him on Independence Day after learning about it. Akshay in the past suffered a lot of bullying on the internet due to his Canadian citizenship. Some social media users even criticised him, dubbing him "Canadian Kumar."

During the early stages of his career, Akshay relocated to Canada because his films were not performing well in India. During one of the press conferences, he mentioned that a friend of his resided in Canada and offered that the actor moves there as well if he is not finding success in India. Akshay went there and applied for citizenship in Canada. However, he began to experience professional success again and decided to return to India.

In December 2019, he had stated that he has applied for an Indian passport and plans to give up his Canadian citizenship. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay just released OMG 2, in which he co-stars with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

