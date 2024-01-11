Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent event, opened up about portraying negative roles in movies. He stressed his responsibility towards society and shared that if he were to play an antagonist, he would ensure that his character faces the consequences of his actions.

Although he did not mention any specific films, his remarks coincided with the controversy surrounding actor Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which has faced criticism for glorifying violence and misogyny.

King Khan expressed his inclination towards being an optimist who conveys tales of joy. The characters he portrays tend to engage in acts of kindness, spreading hope and bringing happiness.

When assigned the role of an antagonist, he ensures their torment and demise, as he firmly believes that virtuous deeds are rewarded while wickedness should be retaliated against. He intends to undertake roles that embody integrity, motivating people to dare to dream. "I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn't topple my apple cart anytime soon," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned as the king of romance, has also delivered notable performances as a negative character in films such as Darr, Baazigar, and Anjaam. However, he has refrained from such roles in recent years. During the event, he was honoured with the Indian of the Year 2023 award.