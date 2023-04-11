DID SALMAN KHAN CONFIRM CHEMISTRY BETWEEN SHEHNAAZ GILL AND RAGHAV JUYAL

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan was seemingly in a quirky mood at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Monday. The star-studded event in Mumbai was marked by the ensemble cast of the film. Throughout the event, Salman did not lose any chance to pull leg of his co-stars and director Farhad Samji who helmed the film.

Several videos from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan launch have surfaced online. From Shehnaaz Gill talking about self-love to Salman telling her to 'move on' and teasing a 'chemistry' that he witnessed on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At KKBKJ trailer launch event, choreographer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal was talking about how was it working with Salman. He thanked the superstar for taking care of them and spoiling them like kids on his Panvel farmhouse.

Interrupting Raghav, Salman teased an interesting 'chemistry' that he saw while making the film. The 57-year-old superstar said during the making of KKBKL he saw a certain chemistry and noticed that nobody is trying to take it further. He then looked at Shehnaaz but asked Siddharth Nigam, "Don’t you think so? I have seen this chemistry and you have also seen it. Wo dur dur se vibe ho raha hai. Nobody is taking a step. If one is taking one step ahead, the other one is taking two steps back."

Earlier, reports of Raghav and Shehnaaz dating each other went viral but the latter refuted it saying they are good friends. Now Salman teasing them at the KKBKJ trailer launch has reignited Raghav and Shehnaaz dating rumours. During the event, Salman also asked Shehnaaz to 'move on' and his piece of advice to Shehnaaz has left netizens wondering if he was telling the Bigg Boss 13 star to look ahead in life leaving her past with Sidharth Shukla behind.