DID NOT REJECT HIM SRIRAM RAGHAVAN ON VIJAY SETHUPATHI REPLACING SAIF ALI KHAN IN MERRY CHRISTMAS

Hyderabad: National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film, Merry Christmas, takes an intriguing turn with the unexpected pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Initially considering Saif Ali Khan for Sethupathi's role, Raghavan realised during script development that Khan might not be the ideal fit.

During a promotional interview for Merry Christmas, Sriram shared insights into the casting choice. He clarified that his comments were misinterpreted, emphasising that he didn't reject Saif for the role.

Sharing his views on Vijay replacing Saif in the film, Sriram revealed, "I had this story for about three years. I met Katrina, who expressed interest, and after the success of Andhadhun, I decided to move forward with it. Initially, I considered Saif, having previously worked with him. However, as I delved deeper into the script, something felt off. Discussing this with producer Ramesh Taurani led to a change in perspective."

Acknowledging his prior collaborations with Saif in films like Ek Hasina Thi and Agent Vinod, Sriram admitted, "So, when I was fleshing it out, I felt that something wasn’t feeling right, something was bothering me. Then I met Ramesh ji (producer Ramesh Taurani) and I said what I felt, and he said, ‘Ok, let’s go and tell him'."

In a recent interview, Sriram emphasised the desire for a fresh on-screen duo, explaining he hadn’t finalised Vijay. Raghavan said, "When you go and tell an actor who had initially said that he loved it and then tell him no… It’s not that I had anyone else in mind. I want to clarify that I didn’t reject him. I sort of went and met him and he was upset,."