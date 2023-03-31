Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-director Kangana Ranaut have indulged in verbal fisticuffs serval times in the past. While Kangana doesn't mince her words and unleashes sharp-tongued attacks on KJo periodically, the latter resorts to veiled digs in retort. His latest Instagram Story exemplifies how subtle he plays when it comes to dealing with Kangana.

On Wednesday, Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport amid the heat wave in Bollywood that stemmed from Priyanka Chopra's latest interview with Dax Shepard. The actor was seemingly surprised by how the paparazzi had nothing to ask her about the "film mafia." Kangana was apparently referring to Karan who according to her "banned" and "harassed" Priyanka to the extent that she had to leave the country and the Hindi film industry.

Days later, Karan seemingly replied to Kangana without taking her name. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan wrote a cryptic post that reads: "The airport is a runway...it's also a press conference...Next time may be a trailer launch venue! (I subscribe to it all...no complaints... but maybe nice to catch a flight once in a while...)"

Did Karan Johar just take a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

For unversed, Kangana slammed Karan on social media after Priyanka revealed the prime reason behind her exit from Bollywood was she being 'cornered' for having 'beef with people.' Priyanka's interview sparked a debate back home as several celebrities acknowledge the existence of camps and powerplay in Bollywood. Kangana aside, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and music composer Amaal Mallik also took to social media to react to PeeCee's remarks.