Hyderabad: Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Thursday went to the Indian Honours Sports event with her father Prakash Padukone, and a video of the couple is going viral online. As they reached for the event, Ranveer was the first to get out of their car, followed by Deepika. He offered her his hand to hold but she preferred to hold her saree instead. Her apparently ignoring his romantic gesture has sparked some discussion on social media.

Many of the comments followed a similar line and asked if everything was okay between the two. A social media user commented, "Not everything is ok between them. Because this moment is very important for any celebrity couple in front of the full array of media and public." Another commented, "Something is off between them. He offered to hold her hand and she ignored." One more user commented, "Maybe they had a fight."

Despite all these comments, the actors' fans also stood up for them. A fan wrote, "Bro she didn't even see he was offering her his hand if she did she would have held it like hadh hai over analyze things that don't need it." Another wrote, "Did no one notice the father!!?? It's alright for celebrities to be human sometimes n forget that they are being scrutinized every moment n act even in real life. Marriage is not always holding hands n smiling like a power couple. ❣️ for the strong couple."

Another fan called the other users dumb and wrote, "These people in the comments are so dumb like blaming dp for what? Not holding hand? When they hold hand ya'll have problem when they don't ya'll spread sepration rumors . Stop it guyz lol." Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como in 2018. They have collaborated on a number of movies together including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.