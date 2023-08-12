Hyderabad: Nelson Dilipkumar, the creative force behind the recent blockbuster Jailer, starring screen icon Rajinikanth, has experienced a remarkable journey from past challenges to present triumphs. Amidst the accolades for his latest work, Nelson recently opened up about his previous film, Beast, and how Thalapathy Vijay's response to its reception resonated deeply with their collaboration.

In a recent interview, Nelson delved into the multifaceted response that Beast received upon its release. Cinema is a canvas of diverse opinions, Nelson acknowledged. While Beast was embraced by some, others perceived it differently. Talking about Beast, the filmmaker said that the team worked was dedicated to bringing the script to life as envisioned. Addressing his concerns about disappointing Vijay, Nelson revealed the superstar's response: "Why should I be angry with you?" When the filmmaker cited a mixed response to the film, all that Vijay said was, "'Yow...' and left the place."

Elaborating on their exchange, Nelson shared that Vijay emphasized on their relationship extending beyond the confines of cinema left a lasting impact on him. Interestingly, in the wake of Jailer's success, Vijay promptly reached out to congratulate Nelson, solidifying his unwavering support for the director's achievements.

Thalapathy Vijay personally extended his felicitations to Nelson, engaging in a heartfelt phone conversation to celebrate the film's success and share his best wishes. Notably, Jailer has left an indelible mark on the box office, reportedly entering the prestigious 100-crore club within its opening weekend.

