DID ARJUN KAPOOR JUST DENY BREAKUP RUMOURS WITH MALAIKA ARORA WITH CRYPTIC POST

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for over three years now. For the last few days, the couple has been hogging the headlines for their alleged breakup. The Ishaqzaade actor, however, has seemingly denied the speculations regarding the breakup in his latest social media post, referring to the rumours as "garbage".

As news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's split spread across social media, Reddit users have claimed that Malaika unfollowed Arjun's family. A day earlier, a Reddit post stated that Arjun and Malaika had broken up and that he was now seeing Kusha Kapila, who separated from ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia a few months ago. Kusha recently took to her Instagram handle and firmly denied the relationship rumours.

She had said, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (After reading so much nonsense about myself every day, I will have to get myself a formal introduction)." She continued by saying that she just hopes and prays that her mother does not read the rumours.

Now, taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun reshared a post that read, "Garbage, the one thing we can always count on in this world." Earlier on Friday, the actor reshared another post that read, "Sending memes is not easy. Understanding who's gonna laugh at a particular meme is an art." Through his posts, it seems that the actor is refuting his alleged breakup with Makaika.

Meanwhile, Malaika just dropped a video celebrating International Dog Day with her pet. She captioned the post, "#InternationalDogDay: I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn’t he such a natural? Celebrating today and everyday with my superstar, Casper." Reacting to the video, Arjun commented, "The real star of ur life #casper." In another comment, he wrote, "Handsome boy."

Malaika was married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan before dating Arjun. Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998 and made their separation public in March 2016. They officially got divorced in May 2017. They co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.