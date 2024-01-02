DID ADITI RAO HYDARI SIDDHARTH JUST CONFIRM RELATIONSHIP LATEST POST HINTS SO

Hyderabad: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has welcomed 2024 by sharing a love-struck picture with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth, from their romantic getaway. Aditi took to social media to extend her wishes for a 'Happy New Year' to fans. While Aditi and Siddharth have not made an official announcement about their relationship, they have frequently been spotted together at various events and have also posted affectionate photos on social media.

While going Instagram official is the new way to declare relationship status, Aditi and Siddharth dropped a collab post on their respective handles. Their cozy picture accompanies a caption expressing happiness and gratitude. The couple mentioned their wishes for magic, happiness, love, laughter, unicorns, rainbows, and fairy dust for everyone in 2024. The picture featured Aditi and Siddharth posing together happily during their New Year vacation, both clad in winter clothes. It seemed to be taken during their Europe trip.

Speculations about the relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth began after they collaborated in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Reports suggest that they started dating while filming the movie. Since then, they have been seen together on dates and at public events, often referring to each other as 'partners' without officially confirming their relationship.