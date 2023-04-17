DHOOMAM FIRST LOOK OUT INTRIGUING POSTER PROMISES EDGE OF THE SEAT SUSPENSE THRILLER

Hyderabad Following the huge success of Kantara Hombale Films the producers of KGF are preparing for their upcoming film Dhoomam starring Fahadh Faasil and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali The film s first look was shared on Instagram by the production company Hombale Films Hombale Films shared the first look with the caption There is no smoke without fire and here is the first spark Introducing the DhoomamFirstLookPawan Kumar known for his distinctive storytelling and for directing critically acclaimed movies like Lucia and U Turn will be directing Dhoomam The thriller Dhoomam will be released in four languages Malyalam Kannada Tamil and Telugu Following the announcement of Tyson earlier the movie is Hombale Films second entry into the Malayalam film industryIn addition to Fahadh and Aparna Achyut Kumar Dev Mohan Joy Mathew Anu Mohan and Nandhu play crucial roles in the film Poornachandra Tejaswi will provide the soundtrack for the film and renowned cinematographer Preetha Jayaram will handle the photography Anees Nadodi Production Design and Poornima Ramaswamy Costume Design both recipients of national awards have also been enlisted for the intriguing projectThe movie s title was revealed in an intense poster that the filmmakers had released a month earlier What you sow so shall you reap read the caption of the title release post The creators claim that the movie will be a racy actionpacked thriller with a compelling story The film will have a summer release and has been extensively filmed in Kerala and KarnatakaThis year the production company has already created two cult classics with KGF Chapter 2 and their most recent offering Kantara The release of their other bigbudget film Salaar starring Prabhas is scheduled for September 2023