DHOOM DIRECTOR SANJAY GADHVI NO MORE DIES OF HEART ATTACK

Hyderabad: Bollywood director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai fame died on Sunday following a heart attack. The filmmaker was 56 years old and would have turned 57 in three days. He is survived by his wife, Gina, and two daughters.

Breaking the news, Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi's daughter, Sanjina Gadhvi, said that he was in perfect health. His daughter, Sanjina Gadhvi, shared this information with a news portal revealing, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. Although we are not certain, it is most likely due to a heart attack. He was not unwell, he was perfectly healthy."