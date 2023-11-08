Hyderabad: The makers of Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller have confirmed the film's release being pushed to 2024. Sathya Jyoti Films, the banner behind the Tamil film took to social media on Wednesday to share that the film is coming out on Pongal. Earlier, Captain Miller was scheduled to be released on December 15. The makers of Dhanush's highly anticipated movie, however, are shifting the film to a seemingly better date aiming to encash the holiday season.

Announcing the new release date for Captain Miller, the makers also dropped a stunning poster of the actor. The caption alongside the image on Sathya Jyoti Films' Instagram handle reads, "Our #CAPTAINMILLER is all set for a grand Release this PONGAL / SANKRANTI 2024." Meanwhile, in a series of new stills shared by a Tamil magazine on Twitter, Dhanush is seen at a war with enemies while an image also features him riding a bike. The string of images also includes actor Priyanka Mohan's first look from the film. The image features her alongside co-stars Elango Kumaravel and Nivedhithaa Sathish.

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is mounted on a lavish budget. The Tamil actioner marks Dhanush's maiden collaboration with Arun Matheswaran. Set in 1930s and 1940s, Captain Miller will feature in Dhanush in the titular role. Dhanush aside, Captain Miller also stars Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who was recently seen in an extended cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer. Nassar, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick will also be seen in pivotal roles. The makers have tapped G. V. Prakash Kumar to score music for the film which is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.