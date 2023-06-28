DHANUSH REVIEWS MAAMANNAN SAYS FILM BY MARI SELVARAJ IS EMOTION

Hyderabad: The eagerly anticipated Tamil political thriller Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj is all set for a grand theatrical release on June 29. While Maamannan's intriguing trailer provided a glimpse into the movie which is touted to be a captivating and emotionally charged cinematic experience, Tamil superstar Dhanush gave a shout-out to the film.

Dhanush stated that Maamannan is an emotion. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Maamannan by @mari_selvaraj is an emotion ♥️ A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and @Udhaystalin have delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and @KeerthyOfficial. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally @arrahman sir 🙏🙏♥️ BEAUTIFUL."

Dhanush's tweet has only added to the chatter around Maamannan and increased fans' desire to watch the film. In 2021, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj collaborated to create the incredible Karnan which was both a critical and commercial success.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh in a recent interview confirmed the rumours that Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu will appear in Maamannan in a never-before-seen avatar and further stated that the movie will mark Vadivelu's long-awaited comeback. The Mari Selvaraj directorial also features Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, Maamannan is bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin's production banner Red Giant Movies. Singer AR Rahman composed the music for the movie. Theni Eswar helms cinematography and Selva RK is in charge of editing.