Hyderabad: Jailer fever has already set in, with Superstar Rajinikanth's flick set to hit theatres on August 10. Fans have been sharing their enthusiasm for the film on social media, and ticket sales have begun. Meanwhile, actor Dhanush took to Twitter to declare this week as JAILER week, as the film is due to be released on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Atrangi Re actor wrote: "It’s JAILER week 😁😁😁". Fans of both Dhanush and Rajinikanth chimed in the comment section to celebrate their camaraderie. Reacting to the post, a fan Thaliava fan commented: "Yes it is !!!! Heroes will have Fans while those Heroes themselves are Fans of our THALAIVAR 🔥💥💥💥𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒓𝒖 𝑵𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎💥💥💥 #Rajinikanth #Jailer #JailerAudioLaunch #JailerFromAug10"

Jailer,' starring Rajinikanth, is planned for a large release on August 10, and the pan-Indian drama is expected to do well at the box office, given the superstar is returning to the big screen after nearly two years, and fans are excited to see him in a new avatar.

Rajinikanth's fan base has been reinforced yet further, as South superstar Dhanush has also expressed his delight about the film's release. Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer frenzy has even reached Times Square in New York City. Reservations for Jailer have begun in abroad, but only a few theatres in Tamil Nadu have opened advance booking options as of now.

Jailer is likely to launch on more than 90% of screens in the home state on day one, setting a record for Rajinikanth. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is said to be an action thriller in which Rajinikanth will play an aged cop. Jailer Showcase, the official trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer, was released earlier this month. The trailer also showed Jackie Shroff threatening Rajinikanth over a phone call. The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vinayakan in key roles.

Also read: Jailer audio launch: Rajinikanth shares receiving lot of calls to replace director Nelson