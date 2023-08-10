DHANUSH CATCHES JAILER FDFS AS RAJINIKANTH STARRER HITS THEATRES AMID ROARING FANFARE

Hyderabad: Jailer was finally released today to positive reviews. The film will be a comeback of sorts for both the director, Nelson Dilipkumar, and the lead star Rajinikanth. While fans thronged to the theatres to witness superstar Rajinikanth's magic on screen, other movie stars also joined in the Jailer wave.

South star Dhanush, an ardent Rajinikanth fan, was spotted at the Jailer FDFS in his new look from his upcoming film. Dhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, were among the celebs who saw the great extravaganza in theatres on the first day of its release. Dhanush, who had earlier mentioned in a tweet how it was Jailer week since the film was heading to theatres in a couple of days, did not miss Jailer on its first day of release.

Not only did Aishwarya and Dhanush attend the first-day screenings of Jailer, but so did Raghava Lawrence and Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth. For those who are unaware, Dhanush is also related to Rajinikanth as he was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, with whom he got divorced last year after 18 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, social media is inundated with Jailer festivities, with fans from all over the world lavishing praise on Rajinikanth's flick. Jailer has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics worldwide and despite its mid-week working day release, the action entertainer has been launched on a record number of screens. Given the fanfare around the film, the box office haul for the film's opening day is expected to be massive.

In the film Jailer, the superstar plays the father of a police officer. Jailer is billed as an action-packed entertainer with a spectacular cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. In addition, Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been cast in an extended cameo role in the film.

Also read: Jailer Twitter review: Fans declare Rajinikanth's film a blockbuster, hail director Nelson Dilipkumar for significant comeback