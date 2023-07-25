Hyderabad: Film director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming movie Captain Miller starring Dhanush is eagerly awaited. The actor's look, posters and star-studded cast have generated a lot of buzz among the audiences. The makers of the pan-Indian film have now released a brand-new poster that features Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar in the background of war. The makers also made the announcement that the teaser will be unveiled on Dhanush's birthday.

Taking to social media, the makers dropped a new poster of Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar on their Twitter handle. In the poster, the Tamil actor and Kannada actor can be seen showing their back to each other and standing on the battlefield with guns in their hands, in the backdrop of war and guns firing.

Earlier, in an interview, the Kannada actor opened up about working with Dhanush. He said, "I am a huge fan of Dhanush. I have seen all his films. In fact, I see myself in Dhanush! The naughtiness, the way he behaves with his friends, he is just like me or I am just like him! We are that similar! I have a special liking for Dhanush. I could not pass on the opportunity to share screen space with him."

Also read: Dhanush reviews Maamannan, says film by Mari Selvaraj is 'emotion'

Captain Miller is set against the backdrop of 1930s India and will have an element of dark humour. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan are portraying the key roles in the movie. The female lead is Priyanka Arul Mohan. Nivedhithaa Sathish and John Kokken will appear in supporting roles.