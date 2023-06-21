DHANUSH AND AANAND L RAIS NEXT TERE ISHK MEIN BELONGS TO THE WORLD OF RAANJHANAA WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Director Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are set to team up once again for the upcoming feature film Tere Ishk Mein, the makers said on Wednesday. The announcement of the new film coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Raanjhanaa, their first collaboration. Also starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol, Raanjhanaa is remembered for its melodious soundtrack composed by music maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Tere Ishk Mein was announced with a video where Dhanush speaks as Shankar, his character from the film, and it seems that this character also belongs to the 'world of Raanjhana'. In the video, Dhanush is seen running in dark alleys while holding a Molotov cocktail in his hand. At the end of his monologue, he says, "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he agreed. But how will you stop Shankar this time?)"

Rai said he is excited to reteam with Dhanush after previously working with the actor on Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush," he said. "Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming," the director said in a statement.

On Tere Ishk Mein, Rai will be joined by his frequent collaborators, including Kamil, Rahman, and writer Himanshu Sharma. Tere Ishk Mein is backed by Rai's Color Yellow Productions. The banner's upcoming projects also include Jhimma 2 and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. (With agency inputs)