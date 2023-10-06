DHAK DHAK TITLE TRACK RE BANJARA OUT NOW DIA MIRZA FATIMA SANA SHAIKH AND OTHERS TAKE TO ROADS IN FEEL GOOD SONG

Hyderabad: Makers of Dhak Dhak unveiled the title track of the upcoming drama movie Re Banjara on Friday. The song features Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah in never seen before avatar. The ladies take on a road trip in their bikes in the feel good song.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh uploaded the song on Instagram with the caption, "Two wheels, endless roads and unforgettable memories✨ #DhakDhak title track #ReBanjara out NOW. In cinemas 13th October." The song is composed by Rishi Dutta, while sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh. The title track Re Banjara is a song from the album of Dhak Dhak, which features lyrics by Baba Bulleh Shah and Kundan Vidyarthi.

Bollywood stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi play the key parts in the Tarun Dudeja-directed movie. Dhak Dhak is scheduled to premiere in theatres on October 13. The film's entire leading cast is depicted on the song's poster.

The plot of the movie centres on four regular ladies who join forces on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La for an extraordinary voyage of emotions, thrills, and discovery. It investigates how their journey altered their futures irrevocably. The film is bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Taapsee Pannu. However, there have been reports of Taapsee disassociating herself from the project, given the lack of promotion, with less than days to go for the release.

The film is produced on a large production budget and boasts of an excellent cast. The leading girls of Dhak Dhak recently announced the release of their movie on social media. Additionally, they shared a poster of Dhak Dhak, which featured them posing with their bikes and appearing aggressive.

"Finally, our wait is over! Being a part of this tale has been so altering that I can't even begin to express it. incredibly appreciative and incredibly pleased. I'm eager for you to see it. Together, 4 regular ladies embark on an astonishing voyage of feelings, experiences, and discoveries. #DhakDhak in theatres October 13," the caption stated.