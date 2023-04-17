DHADAK 2 IN THE OFFING WITH SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI AND TRIPTI DIMRI IN THE LEAD

Hyderabad Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter s Bollywood debut Dhadak will be spun into a franchise The makers have already locked the idea for the second installment of the franchise Dhadak was a Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule s blockbuster Marathi hit Sairat The film garnered mixed reviews but the makers are seemingly unfazed by it as they are geared up to expand the film into a franchise Backed by Karan Johar s Dharma Productions Dhadak 2 will be headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri reports suggest The film is touted to be an intense love story of a young couple who fights all odds to live together The upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Shazia Iqbal The makers will soon commence prep for the film which is said to be going on floors later this year If reports are anything to go by the makers are in search of a prominent actor to play an antagonist in the film Siddhant and Tripti need to undergo workshops to own their characters in the filmIN PICS Tripti Dimri flaunts her bold looks wrapped in a blanketMeanwhile Tripti who floored the critics and audience with her performance in Qala will next be seen in Laxman Utekar s upcoming film costarring Vicky Kaushal She is also part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga On the other hand Siddharth has the action drama Yudhra coming up next He has also wrapped up shooting for Arjun Varain Singh s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan The film will reunite Siddhant with Gehraiyaan costar Ananya Panday