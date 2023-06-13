Mumbai Wedding preparations have begun at the Deol household Reportedly Sunny Deol s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend on June 18 and while there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities we have some exciting photos of the venueSunny Deol s house is all lit up and many guests were spotted wearing traditional clothes and celebrating the occasionSunny Deol posed for the paparazzi inside his house He can be seen dressed in a blue outfit As the groom s father he can be seen chatting and entertaining guests at his household Bobby Deol was seen present at his brother s house The Deol brothers also came outside to pose with Abhay DeolZindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor can be seen in his casual outfit as he wore a black tshirt that he paired with denims and a printed jacket Bobby Deol opted for a white shirt and black trousers And he carried a heavy beard look Several celebs have started coming in Actor Ranveer Singh s family all dressed in traditional attire marked Sunny Deol s son s wedding festivities Poonam Dhillon s daughter Paloma dressed in a printed lehenga posed for the paps stationed outside the venue While the paparazzi couldn t spot the bride and groom these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happeningOn Sunday evening pictures of Sunny s house were all decorated with lights and flowers for the wedding festivities Karan s partner is from Dubai and does not belong to the film fraternity as per the source If reports are to be believed Karan is already engaged to his lady love The engagement ceremony reportedly took place on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a closeknit ceremony On Sunday evening Sunny Deol s household was all lit upKaran is also an actor He made his acting debut in his father s 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Not just Karan the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba And the film was directed by his father Sunny DeolAfter debuting in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Karan featured in Velle in 2021 The film marked Karan s first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal It is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie BrochevarevaruraSunny Deol often shares pictures with his son Karan on social media On Karan s 32nd birthday last year he recalled the time when he directed him in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Karan will next be seen sharing screen space with the Deols in Apne 2 ANIAlso read Sunny Deol s son Karan Deol to marry Bimal Roy s granddaughter Drisha Roy deets inside