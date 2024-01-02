DEEPLY SHOCKED JR NTR RETURNS HOME AFTER A WEEK IN QUAKE HIT JAPAN

Hyderabad: South actor Jr NTR, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR, has been vacationing in Japan for the past week. On January 2, he took to X (previously Twitter) that he had returned home. He also expressed deep sadness over the earthquakes that struck Japan.

Reacting to the sad news, Jr NTR took to X on January 2 and wrote, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan." For the unversed, Japan was jolted by a series of powerful earthquakes, leading to the death of 24 people on Monday. Thousands of people have been evacuated so far after tsunami waves hit the country.

Jr NTR never fails to take his family for vacations abroad. He and his family members frequently travel out of the nation to spend quality time together. During Christmas and New Year's 2023, the actor took a little break from work and opted to celebrate it in Japan with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their two children, Abhay and Bhargav. However, his trip this time was interrupted by the natural calamities.

On the professional front, NTR has been working on Koratala Siva's Devara, which will be released in two parts. The makers of Devara unveiled a new poster on January 1 and announced that the first look would be released on January 8. The bombshell poster depicts the actor in a furious and powerful pose.