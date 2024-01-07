Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is all set to hit screens on January 25, positioning itself as the first tentpole release for 2024. This film carries a range of intriguing trivia. Delving into the details, there are captivating aspects that are bound to surprise movie buffs and fans of the leading pair.

Considering the track records of Deepika, Hrithik, and director Siddharth Anand, there's substantial reason to believe that Fighter may well become a resounding success. Scheduled for release on January 25, this date holds special significance in Deepika's filmography, marking her fourth Republic Day Weekend release.

Deepika's streak with Republic Day Weekend began in 2013 with the release of Race 2, a year that stood as her most successful period. Akin to SRK's box office dominance in 2023, Deepika delivered four consecutive hits Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2023.

In 2018, Deepika starred in Padmaavat, which faced numerous hurdles, including controversies, bans in four states, and intense protests by fringe groups. Despite these adversities, upon its release on January 25, 2018, the film emerged as a blockbuster, defying all odds.

Her portrayal of ISI agent Rubai in Pathaan, released on January 25, 2023, added to Deepika's streak of impactful Republic Day Weekend releases. While the excitement to witness Shah Rukh Khan's return after a four-year hiatus contributed significantly to Pathaan's success, Deepika's performance undeniably added to the film's allure.

While Salman Khan favours Eid for his tentpole releases and Aamir Khan leans towards Christmas, it's fair to say that Deepika has made Republic Day Weekend her domain.

Shifting the focus to the intriguing elements related to Hrithik and Fighter, the film's release marks the third collaboration between the actor and director Siddharth Anand, each after a five-year interval. Their partnership commenced with the 2014 action comedy Bang Bang! followed by the 2019 spy actioner War. Now, after another five-year gap, the powerhouse duo reunites with Fighter.

This movie is also the first pairing of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, generating immense excitement for various reasons. The film's anticipation stems from the chemistry between the lead actors, Hrithik's return to screens post-Vikram Vedha, and the prospect of launching an aerial action franchise. Riding high on the success of Siddharth's previous release Pathaan, Fighter stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.