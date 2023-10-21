Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan, recently attended a party in Mumbai on Friday night. The star-studded event also saw the presence of Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet, Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Rajkumar Hirani, and Suniel Shetty, among others who were seen in their voguish avatar at one of the famous restaurants in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan made a dashing entry in an all-black outfit for the party. The superstar looked cool in his gelled hair pulled back in a small ponytail. Suhana and Gauri looked stunning in matching black attire, radiating joy as they joined the celebration. Deepika graced the event in an eye-catching red dress, maintaining her magnetic charm, while Sidharth posed for the photographers in a stylish ensemble.

On the film front, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan were recently seen together at the IOC session opening ceremony in Mumbai. Their last collaboration was the film Jawan, directed by Atlee, which achieved remarkable success, grossing over Rs 650 crores at the domestic box office. Shortly after her appearance at the party, Deepika changed into casual attire and was spotted catching a flight out of Mumbai. The reigning queen of Bollywood is currently juggling multiple film projects, including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and eagerly anticipating Singham Again.