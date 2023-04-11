DEEPIKA PADUKONES VIRAL PICTURES FROM BHUTAN LEAVE FANS CURIOUS

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has traveled to Bhutan if her viral pictures on social media are anything to go by. Now it can't be said if the travel is for a vacation or work trip. A number of pictures and videos of the actor from Bhutan have surfaced on her numerous social media fan pages.

In a picture from her trip, Deepika is seen taking a selfie with a fan while sporting a black outfit and she has her hair tied in a messy bun. It seems that the actor complied with those who asked for photos after meeting her in Bhutan. In another image, she is seen posing with her fans while wearing a brown co-ord outfit. She completed her ensemble with a grey topcoat and black sunglasses.

Deepika also took selfies with the staff members of a cafe in Bhutan. The actor was dressed in a white turtleneck T-shirt on a beautiful bright day. She was also seen walking with her luggage in a video. It seems as though Deepika's actor-husband Ranveer Singh nor any of her family members traveled with her because she was mostly seen taking solo pictures with her fans.

Fans were curious to know what Deepika is doing in Bhutan after her pictures went viral on social media. A fan commented, "What's cooking in Bhutan?" Another commented, "Please do ask Deepika to post her photos from Bhutan 🥰." One more commented, "She looks so much better without makeup this so magical for her face."

The actor's most recent release was Pathaan, the biggest movie of 2023 where she was seen packing some punches with Shah Rukh Khan. Coming up next for her is Project K with Prabhas and Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan.