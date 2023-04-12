DEEPIKA PADUKONES LATEST AIRPORT LOOK SETS TONGUES WAGGING READ WHY

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. The actor was recently on a solo trip to Bhutan. Deepika's latest airport has set tongues wagging as netizens were wondering why was the actor in a heavy winter outfit that included a white high neck and a red puffer jacket. She paired it with baggy blue jeans and sunglasses and was beaming when the paparazzi spotted her.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, several people were shocked by Deepika's choice of wearing thick thermals. However, Deepika could be seen happy in a white high-neck sweater along with a long red puffer jacket. Reacting to the video, a person commented, "Guys she could be hiding a baby bump." Another commented, "Joker k sath shaadi krne k baad ye bhool gyi normal clothes pehnna (She forgot to wear normal clothes after marrying a joker)." One more person commented, "Why she wearing dark glasses always…hmm hiding something 😂."

Defending the actor, a fan wrote, "She just landed from Bhutan and it's cold over there." Another wrote, "Girl just landed from her 10 days vacation in bhutan! Looks like she needed some rest from all the noise 😴." One more fan wrote, "she visited Bhutan and while she left from here, seems the weather here demanded those clothes."

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter. The actor will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The movie, which is billed as an aerial action entertainer, will hit the theatres on January 25 next year.