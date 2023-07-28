Hyderabad: When it comes to airport looks, there is hardly anyone in Bollywood who pays as much attention as Deepika Padukone does. She carries every outfit with such ease that even a simple dress turns out to be a style statement in itself. The actor always looks put together at the airport stealing the paparazzi's attention and her recent airport look is no different. Deepika reportedly returned from the US on Friday and was papped at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Deepika could be seen donning a black collared sweatshirt with matching cargo pants, and boots. She jazzed up her look with pair of black sunglasses while carrying a black bag. The Chennai Express actor smiled at the camera before she made her way to the car. She looked uber-stylish in her all-black airport look.

As soon as the video was dropped, social media users flocked to the comment section and filled it with compliments. A netizen commented, "Deepika slay even in simplest of dress code. Beauty." Another commented, "She always nailed with her airport look." One more commented, "Love that open hair ya! Makes her look so young and beautiful." A fan commented, "Absolute beauty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming action-drama Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan ready to release on January 12, 2024.