Hyderabad: As the year winds down, fans eagerly anticipate their favorite celebrities' year-end posts and glimpses of their New Year holiday pictures. Deepika Padukone, known for selectively sharing her moments on social media, recently took to Instagram to reflect on her journey through 2023. And, undoubtedly, Deepika's 2023 appeared nothing short of "wow".

The gorgeous diva posted a sleek video captioned "2023 in a nutshell…💫" on Instagram, where she commands a following of over 71 million. The video encapsulates the highlights of her year, commencing with an opening shot expressing gratitude to the year 2023, followed by various clips of Deepika greeting her audience in her signature style.

Her eventful year encompassed milestones like launching her skincare line, 82E, gracing numerous international magazine covers, and being listed among India's Top 100 women achievers alongside philanthropist Nita Ambani, President Draupadi Murmu, and boxer Nikhat Zareen. This April, Deepika made history by presenting an Oscar at the Academy Awards, becoming only the third Indian actor to do so. She capped off the year by becoming the first Indian celebrity to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The video also features glimpses of her cameo in Jawan and the blockbuster Pathaan. Additionally, it captures her grooving alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham during the film's success bash in Mumbai last January. There are candid moments too, revealing Deepika's playful side as she attempts tongue twisters, fusses over a broken nail, and shares jovial moments from the sets.

However, the standout moment in Deepika's 2023 recap video is her playful take on the 'just looking like a wow' trend. In October, she joined the viral meme bandwagon, humorously mimicking a sales pitch where a woman describes clothes as "So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow."