DEEPIKA PADUKONE WISHES HRITHIK ROSHAN ON HIS 50TH BIRTHDAY WITH THROWBACK PIC FROM FIGHTER SETS

Hyderabad: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday today, and the outpouring of wishes from fans, family, and industry friends has been tremendous. Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the upcoming movie Fighter, joined in extending her birthday wishes to Hrithik.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika shared a delightful throwback picture from the Fighter shoot diaries. The image captures a moment of shared pizza indulgence between Deepika and Hrithik, radiating pure enjoyment and fun. Alongside the picture, Deepika penned a heartfelt wish for Hrithik, expressing her hope for him to always nurture his inner child.

Siddharth Anand, the director of Fighter, also conveyed his warm birthday greetings to Hrithik. He praised Hrithik's kindness and recalled how the actor placed trust in his abilities during their initial collaborations. Siddharth expressed his desire to collaborate with Hrithik on more projects in the future.

The much-anticipated movie Fighter will mark the first on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Deepika. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this aerial action film is set to hit the screens on January 25th. For Deepika, this will be her fourth Republic Day weekend release, following the success of movies like Race 2, Padmaavat, and Pathaan, all released on the same date. Additionally, Fighter will be the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik, following Bang Bang! and War.