Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is known for her incredible fashion game. The actor firmly believes 'less is more' and is often seen in simple yet incredibly stylish outfits. While many follow her when it comes to fashion, a recent video shows the Pathaan actor sporting a similar outfit worn by actor Sonakshi Sinha a few days ago. This came to the notice of netizens which led to an unintentional yet fun fashion face-off between the two actors.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Deepika looks lovely in a printed orange and turquoise blue co-ord outfit. She donned a long, oversized shirt paired with matching palazzo pants. She wore tanned heels and carried a handbag. The Project K actor had her hair tied in a neat bun and added dewy makeup to complete her gorgeous look. Reportedly, Deepika's unique costume is designed by Sil-Sila.

Reacting to her look, a social media user commented, "Love her outfit." Another user commented, "Prettiest of them all." One more commented, "These prints are in trending these days." A fan wrote, "So gorgeous!" Another wrote, "Top-notch dress up." While other users filed the comment section with heart eyes and red heart emojis.

A few days ago, actor Sonakshi Sinha was also papped in a similar Sil-Sila outfit. The internet community has taken notice of this and is currently debating who dressed well with one user commenting, "Who wore it first doesn't count, she wore it better!!" Another commented, "Kuch din pahle Sonakshi bhi yahi dresses pahne Hui thii (Some days back Sonakshi was also wearing the same dress)." One more commented, "Sonakshi parso yahi same dress pahena hein iska matlab copy deepika ne kiya Sonakshi ke dress (Sonakshi was wearing the same dress two days ago which means Deepika copied Sonakshi's dress)."

Also read: Deepika Padukone nails airport look as she departs for Project K shoot in Hyderabad, watch

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the blockbuster Pathaan, Deepika is all set to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. She is also set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Project K, the forthcoming action thriller which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and many others.