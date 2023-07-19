Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated Project K, which stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, are planning a grand launch of the film at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). However, due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike in the US, Deepika will be missing out on the SDCC launch of her upcoming movie. The actor will skip the launch as she is a member of the SAG-AFTRA. The first glimpse of Project K will be revealed on Thursday at the SDCC.

As per a news agency, which cited an industry insider, Deepika will miss the event in order to follow the guidelines of SAG-AFTRA for actors amid the strike, which started last week. "With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, the union has outlined that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services. That includes showing up at events like the San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Accordingly, as a member of SAG-AFTRA and in line with their membership rules, Deepika Padukone will not be attending," the insider informed the news agency.

The official strike against studios and streamers was announced by the SAG-AFTRA on July 14. The actors' union, which is said to represent about 160,000 performers, including actors from television and film globally, also released an order outlining the guidelines that its members must go by the rules. The members of SAG-AFTRA cannot take part in a variety of activities during the strike, including film tours and promotions to festivals, premieres, and award shows.

The official title, trailer, and release date of Project K will be revealed on July 20, the first day of the SDCC, by co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Vyjayanthi Movies, the film's production banner, will also hold discussions and performances at the Comic-Con, giving attendees a look at "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction."