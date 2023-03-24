Hyderabad: Pathaan, the high-octane spy thriller that was released globally on January 25, became one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The OTT version of the film includes a few deleted sequences too, that fans are rigorously enjoying.

In a video shared recently, SRK and Deepika could be seen responding to some humorous fan queries. A fan said that the film is crammed with actors that have dimples and asked how he, too, might have one. To this question, SRK said that he didn't realize that all of them including himself, Deepika, John, and Dimple Kapadia have dimples. John has a very prominent one and the entire movie is filled with dimples, he further said. Deepika, on the other hand, wittingly responded to the fan and said that he might get a dimple in another lifetime. The actors replied to many more interesting questions during the session.

In the movie Pathaan, Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger was one of the most notable moments. Speaking to the media recently, director Siddharth Anand said that SRK and Salman had so much love for each other, there is optimism in them, and they wanted to give each other space rather than monopolize a scene or a sequence. They exhibited selflessness, which is evident on television. The whole team is so engrossed in the thrill of Pathaan that there is nothing else happening right now, the director continued when questioned about the sequel. Pathaan is still succeeding well and there will be a big announcement whenever the makers are ready with a sequel.