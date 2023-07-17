DEEPIKA PADUKONE SPILLS THE BEANS ON HER IDEAL DATE NIGHT WITH RANVEER SINGH

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often have busy schedules due to their demanding profession. The couple, however, has maintained to squeeze in some quality time together in their packed diaries. Deepika spilled the beans on what they do to enjoy their time together and the idea of an ideal date night. The Piku star said that they prefer date nights at home rather than going out and about.

In an interview, Deepika talked about her perfect date night with Ranveer. For her, the ideal date night includes ordering delicious takeaway meals, and watching a movie in the privacy of their own room while donning pajamas. Their preferred way of dating at home allows them to rekindle and connect with one another, free from the demands of their busy schedules.

Deepika opened up about her preference for intimate date nights with her husband Ranveer. She shared that they have little interest in trying new restaurants. She said, "My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part, we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas, and ordering in."

The romance between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bloomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika and Ranveer co-starred in two more Bhansali films after Ram Leela's commercial success - Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Their 2018 wedding at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como in Italy was a grand affair spread over two days as they first had a traditional Konkani wedding followed by a Sindhi style ceremony.