DEEPIKA PADUKONE SHARES PICTURES FROM HER BHUTAN VACAY

Hyderabad Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone s pictures from her Bhutan visit went viral on social media earlier this week Days later Deepika took to social media to treat her followers with a string of pictures from her recent holiday The actor was seemingly on a solo trip to the country nestled in the HimalayasOn Saturday Deepika took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Bhutan holiday The actor seemingly had a great time in nature s lap From posing with little kids to a stroll in the woods and soaking in the beauty of Bhutan Deepika s latest pictures will make you pack your bags and head for a vacationThe actor dropped a dozen images and captioned them all with Land of the thunder dragon Out of these images only two pictures feature Deepika but fans ain t complaining as she looks gorgeous sans makeup In one of the images Deepika is seen sitting on a rock donning black athleisure while another shows her smiling ear to ear as she poses with native kids READ Deepika Padukone s viral pictures from Bhutan leave fans curiousMeanwhile on the work front Deepika was last seen monstrous hit Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan The diva will next be seen in Nag Ashwindirected scifi drama Project K featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan Her lineup of films also includes Siddharth Anand s aerial actioner Fighter costarring Hrithik Roshan The actor will also be donning producer s hat for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern which will also reunite her with Big B