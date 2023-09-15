DEEPIKA PADUKONE REVEALS WHY SHE AND RANVEER SINGH CHARGE A PREMIUM FOR WORKING TOGETHER

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most celebrated and successful couples in the Hindi film industry. Recently, in an interview, Deepika was asked how it feels to be referred to as "the number one power couple of Bollywood". The Padmaavat actor, in the interview, shared about her fees and revealed that she and Ranveer charge a "premium" when working on a film together. She continued by saying that they command an identical balance of power between them.

During the interview, Deepika was asked whether she 'commands a separate rate for advertising or films' while working with Ranveer Singh compared to what they charge while working separately. To that, Deepika said, "Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely. In that, there's usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us," the actor said. Furthermore, she said that they are both really proud of having begun from scratch and stated that being successful on one's own terms and based on merit makes them special.

As per a report, both Deepika and Ranveer have consistently held positions in the top 10 of India's most valued celebrities. Deepika reportedly charges between Rs 12-15 crore per movie, despite the fact that very few female actors have earned more than Rs 10 crore. The report further stated that Deepika is the highest-paid female actor in India, excluding Priyanka Chopra, who moved to Hollywood.

Also read: Deepika Padukone sets the internet ablaze with sultry picture, Ranveer Singh goes' Warning would've been nice'