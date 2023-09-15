Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone has recently shed light on the bond that she shared with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood diva said that their connection goes far beyond their professional collaborations. Deepika described herself and Shah Rukh Khan as each other's "lucky charms" while trust and respect in their bond allow them to be vulnerable with one another.

In a recent interview, Deepika said their relationship isn't merely defined by luck but rather by a deep sense of mutual ownership and emotional connection. The Piku star proudly revealed that she is among the select few individuals with whom King Khan allows himself to be vulnerable.

"I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top." Deepika Padukone

Deepika and SRK's on-screen chemistry has been a significant factor in their successful collaborations. The duo shared the screen in multiple hit movies, including Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan. Their cinematic journey has consistently found favor with audiences. The success of Pathaan and Jawan, have further solidified their status as a formidable on-screen duo.

"We are each other’s lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other." Deepika Padukone

Deepika also highlighted the significance of their movies not just in terms of commercial success but also for the joy they bring to people's lives. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to entertain and bring people back to the theaters, especially during challenging times.

The actor reminisced about her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and acknowledged how their collaboration has evolved over the years. She affectionately referred to Shah Rukh Khan as her "most favorite co-star" and emphasized the beauty of their relationship, which resonates with audiences through their on-screen chemistry.

