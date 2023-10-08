DEEPIKA PADUKONE NAYANTHARA FANS ENGAGE IN WAR OF WORDS BLAME GAME ON FOR GETTING THE BALL ROLLING

Hyderabad: Lady superstar Nayanthara's devoted fans have found themselves in a heated online war of words with the followers of Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone, all sparked by discussions surrounding their roles in Jawan. This quarrel erupted on X (formerly Twitter), after a post comparing Nayanthara role with Deepika's cameo in Jawan went viral on social media. Following this, the fans of the divas engaged in a war of words over comparing their fame, popularity, and talent.

Earlier reports had suggested that Nayanthara was displeased with Atlee, the film's director, for allegedly sidelining her character to emphasize Deepika's cameo. This disagreement led to ongoing debates among the two actresses' fanbases regarding their fame, popularity, and skills.

On Sunday, tensions escalated on X as fans of Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara exchanged heated words. Each side accused the other of instigating online trolling and arguments. Nayanthara's fans believed that Deepika's admirers intentionally posted content belittling Nayanthara's role in Jawan, though this accusation was firmly denied by Deepika's fans.

A Nayanthara fan page on X responded to the situation, stating, "And those dp bots have now even gone to the level of abusing her personal life; you would never see the same energy from our side to attack and give them back." Another fan page supporting the lady superstar added, "Yes! They're a team. Planned everything. I don't blame every Deepika fan. Some fans also love Nayan too. But that PR team spread negativity."

One of Nayanthara's fan clubs on X traced the origins of the dispute back to a post shared by one of Deepika's fan clubs, suggesting that the conflict began with the intentional stirring of trouble rather than a reaction to it.