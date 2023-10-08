Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara fans engage in war of words, blame game on for getting the ball rolling
Published: 32 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara fans engage in war of words, blame game on for getting the ball rolling
Published: 32 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Lady superstar Nayanthara's devoted fans have found themselves in a heated online war of words with the followers of Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone, all sparked by discussions surrounding their roles in Jawan. This quarrel erupted on X (formerly Twitter), after a post comparing Nayanthara role with Deepika's cameo in Jawan went viral on social media. Following this, the fans of the divas engaged in a war of words over comparing their fame, popularity, and talent.
-
For all those who are now backstabbing me, and blaming me, THIS WAS POSTED BY A #DeepikaPadukone fan.— Theladysuperstarclub (@Nayantharian) October 8, 2023
I never started any mess unlike you bots.
There's difference between intentionally starting a mess and reacting to a mess that was created. https://t.co/qLllT9UGdM
Earlier reports had suggested that Nayanthara was displeased with Atlee, the film's director, for allegedly sidelining her character to emphasize Deepika's cameo. This disagreement led to ongoing debates among the two actresses' fanbases regarding their fame, popularity, and skills.
-
Deepika doesnt have single solo hit till date and her bots are busy snatching other's credits.😂😭— ANKITA SWE (@NayanthaaraFF) October 8, 2023
Deepika be like.. pic.twitter.com/0MJ1ZlcXux
On Sunday, tensions escalated on X as fans of Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara exchanged heated words. Each side accused the other of instigating online trolling and arguments. Nayanthara's fans believed that Deepika's admirers intentionally posted content belittling Nayanthara's role in Jawan, though this accusation was firmly denied by Deepika's fans.
-
It started this 🤡— Ever & Forever for Nayan 👀💫❤️ (@SathsaraniSew) October 8, 2023
He is also a reason for this fanwar. Created unwanted hatreds between #Nayanthara and #DeepikaPadukone fandom. We both should attack this stup*d trisha PR. But we're still fighting. Stop this fight and attack who created this fight 🫡 pic.twitter.com/8GpK2BSXHT
A Nayanthara fan page on X responded to the situation, stating, "And those dp bots have now even gone to the level of abusing her personal life; you would never see the same energy from our side to attack and give them back." Another fan page supporting the lady superstar added, "Yes! They're a team. Planned everything. I don't blame every Deepika fan. Some fans also love Nayan too. But that PR team spread negativity."
-
Yes ! They're a team. Planned everything. I don't blame every deepika fans. Some fans also love nayan too. But that PR team spread negativity.— Ever & Forever for Nayan 👀💫❤️ (@SathsaraniSew) October 8, 2023
One of Nayanthara's fan clubs on X traced the origins of the dispute back to a post shared by one of Deepika's fan clubs, suggesting that the conflict began with the intentional stirring of trouble rather than a reaction to it.
-
I'm not blaming you. Still thinking about them... OH GOD 😭😭😭😭— ANKITA SWE (@NayanthaaraFF) October 8, 2023
1st they started the FANWAR when I'm starting they suddenly messaging me quote my tweets pls remove Nayan dp if you troll deepika cos NAYANTHARA admire her.. what bro 🤷🤷🤷
Following Jawan's release, there were reports of Nayanthara's discontent with the film's director for allegedly reducing her screen time to highlight Deepika's presence. Despite receiving praise from both critics and audiences for her performance, it appears that this experience may have discouraged Nayanthara from pursuing further Bollywood projects.