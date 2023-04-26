Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is a true fashionista who consistently draws admiration wherever she goes. Whether she's attending opulent red carpet events or just going out for a stroll in the city, Deepika's outfits are always a fashion faux pas. She has recently been serving up some really stylish yet cosy airport looks.

Earlier, as she boarded a flight from Mumbai to an undisclosed location, Deepika chose a sporty, casual outfit. However, on her return, the actress was spotted wearing a long shirt dress, ideal for summers. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of the Om Shanti Om actor on Wednesday as she arrived back in Mumbai.

In a long shirt dress with yellow and white striped pattern, the Fighter actor looked like a ray of sunshine as she made her way to the car. The shirt dress complimented her body type. She wore the shirt as a onesie and ditched denims or leggings underneath it, giving it a new and fresh look.

She completed her comfy yet chic look with a tan handbag and matching flat sandals. Deepika also donned a set of dark sunglasses. With this, Deepika yet again left her fans in awe. In terms of her professional career, Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of Pathaan opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

This will be the first time the two actors will come together for a movie. In addition, she has Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, which is a remake of The Intern. She will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham alongside Ajay Devgn, as a female police officer.