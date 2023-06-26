DEEPIKA PADUKONE NAILS AIRPORT LOOK AS SHE DEPARTS FOR PROJECT K SHOOT IN HYDERABAD WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone aced the airport look as does always when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was reportedly traveling to Hyderabad to shoot for her forthcoming movie Project K. The movie, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, is written and directed by Nag Ashwin.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Deepika could be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in a brown tracksuit. It included a beige pair of wide-leg track pants and a collared jacket with a front zipper, white cuffs, and stripes on the sleeves. She accessorized the comfy ensemble with a brown bag, a pair of dark sunglasses, and white sneakers. She had her hair tied in a ponytail. The actor flashed a smile and posed for the paparazzi before leaving.

As soon as the video was shared, the actor's fans swarmed to the comment section to shower compliments on her. A fan commented, "Deepika The Queen." Another fan commented, "Stunning!" One more commented, "My love..so beautiful!!" An Instagram user wrote, "Style ka sirf is ko he pata baqi sab ko Jo milta pehan leti (Only she knows about the style, others wear whatever they get)."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, it was confirmed that Kamal will be joining as an antagonist in Project K. In one of the greatest pan-India projects, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas will square off on the big screen. Nearly 70 percent of the film's shooting has been completed, while Deepika and Big B's scenes are yet to be completed. Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages across various places.