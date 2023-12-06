Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting an all-black ensemble, exuding elegance and style. The actor returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning after making waves in the West. Recently, the gorgeous actor attended the prestigious 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At the gala, she rubbed shoulders with prominent Hollywood figures like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Deepika is seen slaying airport look in an all-black ensemble. The actor is always well put together when it comes to airport looks and her latest appearance was no different. Padukone oozed a chic yet comfortable vibe as she made heads turn in a black oversized jacket which she teamed up with a matching turtle neck t-shirt and track pants. She rounded off her airport look with a pair of black shoes and cool shades while her lustrous locks were tied in a bun.

Her presence at the gala was striking, adorned in a blue velvet one-shoulder gown complemented by statement diamond jewelry. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first Indian actor to receive an invite to this esteemed event, joining the ranks of renowned celebrities like DiCaprio, Gomez, Natalie Portman, and others.

Padukone's upcoming film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan has been generating excitement. Recently, the makers unveiled her character poster as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Anticipation for the film, set to release on January 25, 2024, has been building, especially with Padukone's impressive portrayal as revealed in the poster.