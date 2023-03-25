Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone made her first red carpet appearance in India on Thursday after she made her presence felt at the Oscars 2023. The actor took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of the look that she donned for Indian Sports Honours 2023. Deepika seemingly floored her fans with her traditional look from the event that she attended with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika and Ranveer's appearance at Indian Sports Honours 2023 made headlines as much for supposed 'trouble in their paradise' as for their style statement. After several videos and pictures from the event surfaced online, netizens assumed that Deepika avoided holding Ranveer's hand at the award show. A section of social media also defended the actor saying she might have not noticed that Ranveer extended his hand to hold hers.

As the chatter around 'all is not well between Deepika and Ranveer' fizzled out, the actor on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures of her look from Indian Sports Honours 2023. Sharing a set of three pictures, Deepika wrote, "Keeping it classic" followed by a white heart. Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded her comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Heaping praise on Deepika, a fan called her "Best Thing On The Internet 💖💯," while another said, "Deepika Padukone you’re MESMERISING 😍."

On the work front, Deepika is busy shooting for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Projeckt K which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The actor has also wrapped a couple of schedules for Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also star and produce the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.