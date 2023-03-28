Hyderabad: Airport fashion has always been about blending ease, elegance and comfort for your favourite Bollywood ladies and one celebrity that is surely aware of this sartorial statement is Deepika Padukone. She continued to exhibit her love for airport looks when she left Mumbai today. Padukone was photographed by paparazzi this morning while sporting a trench coat, jogger pants, and a sweatshirt with a camouflage print. Her latest look ticked all right boxes of airport fashion.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actor is seen arriving at the departure terminal in her car and posing for the cameras before she left to catch the flight. Deepika wore an oversized three-piece athleisure dress with a camo print. She complemented the look with cool shades and a high-end bag.

Deepika arrived at the airport this morning at around 4 am. Her airport look also features olive green jogger pants, with a straight-fitted loose silhouette and a high-rise waistline. She accessorized her airport look with a Louis Vuitton tote bag, and chunky white lace-up sneakers. She finished off the look with a messy top bun, nude lip gloss, and a fresh dewy face without any makeup.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika has already begun filming Fighter. In this movie, she will make a fresh pair with Hrithik Roshan. Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, which also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, is set to be released on January 25, 2024, in theatres. Also, she is working on Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and actor Prabhas. She will also appear with Big B in the Hindi remake of The Intern.