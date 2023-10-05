Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have wrapped up the Italy schedule of their upcoming film Fighter. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand shared the update on his social media handle on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, a number of pictures from the sets of Fighter in Italy surfaced on the internet. Now, a fan page on Instagram posted a visual from the film's song shoot.

The visual that has now gone viral has been shared by Hrithik Roshan's fan page, which shows a photo from the film's song shoot. Although the image is unclear, it provides a glimpse of the Fighter dance team filming for the song by the beach. In the picture, a man can be seen in a red shirt is probably Hrithik Roshan.

A source close to the development told a newswire that the Italy schedule of Fighter starts with a dance number picturized on Deepika and Hrithik. It is reportedly a foot-tapping dance number similar to the Ghungroo song from War, with the leading pair looking their best. Choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser, the song will have several hook steps from the two protagonists.